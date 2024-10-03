SoftBank's Son: Artificial general intelligence to be achieved in a few years
SummarySoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said he believed artificial general intelligence, in which computers have human-level cognitive abilities, would be achieved in two to three years.
TOKYO—SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son reiterated his bullish forecasts for artificial intelligence in a speech Thursday that stressed advances made by OpenAI.
