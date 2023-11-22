‘Sound on’: ChatGPT Voice feature now available to all users. Here's how to use

Amid the ongoing drama over control of OpenAI, the AI startup has announced that the new ChatGPT voice feature is now available to all users. The voice feature was launched for paid users in September and is now being rolled out to free users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, OpenAI wrote, “ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation."

Interestingly, former OpenAI President Greg Brockman also commented on the latest ChatGPT update, noting that it 'totally changes the ChatGPT experience'. Replying to OpenAI's post on X, Brockman wrote, "ChatGPT Voice rolled out for all free users. Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience:"

Brockman had resigned from OpenAI after being removed as chairman and sacking of CEO Sam Altman. However, pressure on the board to reverse its decision has been mounting, first from investors and now from OpenAI employees, most of whom have threatened to quit the company unless Altman is reinstated and the board resigns.

Interestingly, OpenAI employees also left clues in the announcement video about the ongoing wrangling over Sam Altman's reinstatement. In the video, an OpenAI employee can be seen asking ChatGPT how many pizzas should be ordered to feed 778 employees, roughly the same number of people at OpenAI, more than 700 of whom have asked the board to resign.

What is ChatGPT voice feature?In a blog post in September, OpenAI revealed that ChatGPT will now be able to interact with the users by taking advantage of five different voices that can be selected according to user preferences. OpenAI said it has enlisted the help of professional voice actors to create each voice, while also using the company's proprietary Whisper speech recognition system to transcribe spoken words into text.

ChatGPT's new voice capabilities are powered by a new text-to-speech model that OpenAI claims is capable of generating human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of speech samples, opening the door to many "creative and accessibility-focused applications".

