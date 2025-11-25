Sovereign AI takes off as countries seek to avoid overdependence on superpowers
Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Nov 2025, 12:25 pm IST
Summary
South Korea and others believe their homegrown tech sectors are strong enough to build up their own AI capabilities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SEOUL—As China and the U.S. race to dominate artificial intelligence, countries are increasingly wary of becoming overly dependent on the superpowers for a technology that could profoundly affect their economic competitiveness and national security.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story