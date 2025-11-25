Sovereign AI takes off as countries seek to avoid overdependence on superpowers

As one of the few countries outside the U.S. or China able to attempt a wide degree of AI autonomy, South Korea has emerged as a test case for sovereign AI. It has deep pockets, semiconductor know-how from homegrown firms like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, plus software expertise. And Lee, who took office in June, has provided the political willpower, pushing to triple the government’s budget for AI development for next year to the equivalent of roughly $6.8 billion.