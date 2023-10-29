Stacking Boxes? Treating Cancer? AI Needs to Learn Physics First
Christopher Mims ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 29 Oct 2023, 05:20 PM IST
SummaryAdding what we know about the real world to artificial intelligence can make it more effective at solving some of the hardest and most essential problems.
Artificial intelligence has dazzled the world in the past year, largely because of large language models like ChatGPT that seemingly converse with users. But this kind of AI isn’t great at tackling hard problems in robotics, science and engineering.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less