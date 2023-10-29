Stacking Boxes? Treating Cancer? AI Needs to Learn Physics First

Dexterity, a robotics company, is combining machine learning with models of how boxes behave in the real world to create robots that can finally load trucks. (Taking boxes out of trucks, an easier problem, was solved first.) What made stacking boxes nearly impossible without these models was that objects in the real world don’t always behave in an idealized fashion, says Samir Menon, chief executive of the company. They might weigh more or less than a robot expects, their contents might shift, and they might settle after they are dropped into place. Handling all of the weirdness of the real world requires a pretty good model of it, he adds.