Startups Are Using AI to Predict Responses to Cancer Drugs

Biomedical startups are using artificial intelligence to predict the response patients will have to cancer treatments, aiming to increase the success of drugs in clinical trials and tailor therapies to individuals.

As data accumulate from clinical trials and fields such as gene and protein research, AI is helping scientists sift through large volumes of information to uncover signatures that correlate with response—or resistance—to treatment. Startups are using it to predict which drugs are likely to work in clinical studies and create tests to help doctors choose treatments.

AI allows researchers to pull diverse data sets together and avoid the biases that can stem from more limited data collections, said Terri Shieh-Newton, a member of law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, who advises life-sciences companies and holds a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular medicine.

On its own, AI doesn’t assure success. Humans must make careful decisions about the data sets they use to train algorithms,Shieh-Newton said.

“There’s a human judgment that’s really needed," she added. “With machine learning, it’s easy to get off on the wrong foot."

Venture firms are banking on the expertise of founders—and their ability to get access to the data needed to develop highly predictive tests. Several companies have raised significant funding, including Artera, which disclosed $90 million in venture funding in March, Vivodyne, which launched with $38 million in November, and Enable Medicine, which revealed a $60 million financing last year.

AI can help researchers link various types of complex data sets and usher in medicines that couldn’t be discovered in other ways, said Elena Viboch, a partner at venture investor General Catalyst.

“AI can do things that traditional informatics techniques cannot," she said.General Catalyst is an investor in Enable Medicine.

Artera, better known as ArteraAI, in September 2022 launched a test designed to aid treatment decisions for prostate-cancer patients. To train its algorithms, the company used clinical-trial data for tens of thousands of patients in the U.S. and abroad across dozens of solid tumors, including prostate cancer, getting access to that data through partnerships with academic and government institutions and pharmaceutical companies, said Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andre Esteva.

ArteraAI’s test is performed on digitized pathology slides, which are made from a biopsy of the patient’s tumor. Using this information, and clinical variables such as the patient’s age and levels of the protein prostate-specific antigen, ArteraAI provides prognostic information, for instance, on the likelihood the disease will spread or might return later, as well as predictive information on treatments likely to be effective, said Esteva, who has a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence.

The list price for the test is $3,873 and out-of-pocket costs depend on the patient’s insurance, according to the company, which is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and intends to launch additional tests for other cancers, Esteva said. While not required for commercialization, the company is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval, he added.

Tel Aviv-based Pangea Biomed is partnering with drugmakers seeking help with questions such as which cancers to target with treatments in clinical trials, according to CEO Tuvik Beker.

Targeted cancer drugs are designed to treat patients with a specific gene mutation. Patients are tested for these mutations to determine whether they are likely to benefit. But this testing doesn’t tell the whole story, Beker said.

Many other genes are also involved in a patient’s response, he said. Pangea, which has raised $12 million in venture capital, examines interaction patterns of many other related genes to predict if a drug will work or not. While its revenue now comes from partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, Pangea eventually aims to make its technology available to clinicians to aid treatment decisions for patients, Beker said.

One stumbling block for cancer drug developers has been the animal models of disease used to test experimental medicines, said Dr. Alex Morgan, a partner with Khosla Ventures.

“Where we have the least success in drug development are areas where the animal models poorly recapitulate human disease," he added.

Last month, Khosla led a seed financing for Vivodyne, a startup that uses lab-grown human organs and AI to uncover proteins that can be targeted with drugs, and predict responses to medications.

Rodents are as complex as humans, but different enough to limit their usefulness as models, said Vivodyne Co-founder and Chief Andrei Georgescu. Vivodyne is betting its lab-grown human tissues will generate a richer data set that will in turn lead to better predictions on the efficacy of drugs.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Enable Medicine, which uses AI to generate insights in biology and medicine, recently analyzed RNA sequencing and other data to identify features associated with response to a form of cancer immunotherapy, known as checkpoint inhibition. People who didn’t respond to the treatment had increased interaction between immune cells known as CD68+ macrophages and CD8+ T cells, according to the company.

Armed with this information, researchers can explore questions such as why these interactions correlate with a lack of response and what might be done to reverse that, CEO Sunil Bodapati said.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Pepper Bio’s “transomics" approach involves analyzing DNA, RNA, proteins and molecular switches on proteins in tumors, tissue in tumors’ immediate surroundings and adjacent healthy tissue, said Co-founder and CEO Jon Hu. The goal is to find drugs that act on molecular pathways that cause or sustain cancer and not on pathways that would lead to toxicity, he added. Pepper is looking to acquire drugs that target biological pathways in cancer that it has found to be promising avenues for treatments.

“We don’t think the right question is if AI will impact drug discovery, but how and when," Hu said.

