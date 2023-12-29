Startups Are Using AI to Predict Responses to Cancer Drugs

ArteraAI’s test is performed on digitized pathology slides, which are made from a biopsy of the patient’s tumor. Using this information, and clinical variables such as the patient’s age and levels of the protein prostate-specific antigen, ArteraAI provides prognostic information, for instance, on the likelihood the disease will spread or might return later, as well as predictive information on treatments likely to be effective, said Esteva, who has a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence.

