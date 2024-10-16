Sterlite Technologies enters AI data centre market with edge optical solutions at India Mobile Congress 2024

STL launched its AI-driven data centre portfolio at the India Mobile Congress 2024, emphasizing the need for high-performance infrastructure. The initiative, supported by Telecom Minister Scindia, aims to enhance India's technological capabilities in line with the Make-in-India initiative.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has announced its entry into the AI-driven data centre market with a showcase of its integrated offerings at the India Mobile Congress 2024.
Sterlite Technologies (STL) has announced its entry into the AI-driven data centre market with a showcase of its integrated offerings at the India Mobile Congress 2024.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has announced its entry into the AI-driven data centre market with a showcase of its integrated offerings at the India Mobile Congress 2024. The portfolio, which includes optical cables, connectivity, and interconnect solutions, was inaugurated by Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, India’s Honourable Telecom Minister. This development marks a significant leap in India’s technological capabilities, aligning with the country’s Make-in-India initiative.

Highlighting the vital relationship between artificial intelligence, data centres, and fibre connectivity, Scindia said, "STL's AI-led Data Centre portfolio is a major innovation for the AI ecosystem and will bolster India's growing data centre capacity."

With AI usage expanding rapidly—ChatGPT alone has over 200 million users generating 1.6 billion AI queries monthly—the demand for high-performance data centres has surged. By 2025, the number of AI users is projected to exceed a billion, driving the need for advanced infrastructure, including optical fibre systems to support high-density data centres.

STL has developed a comprehensive AI Data Centre (AI-DC) portfolio to cater to the unique demands of GPU-heavy data centres, which require up to 36 times more fibre than traditional CPU-based centres.

This surge in demand is being driven by India’s rapid expansion of its data centre ecosystem, with GPU-based server capacity expected to reach 5.2 lakh GPUs by 2026.

STL’s AI-DC portfolio is built around its Intelligently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable technology, which enables high fibre density, essential for supporting the complex requirements of AI workloads.

"We are deeply invested in creating solutions that meet the increasing need for dense connectivity environments," said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of STL’s Optical Business.

STL’s suite of high-density products, including Celesta Ribbon cables and advanced connectivity solutions, offers a cost-effective and scalable solution for data centres. The company’s focus on fibre densification and bandwidth efficiency positions it as a key player in the global data centre landscape.

As India continues to emerge as a major hub for data centres, STL’s AI-DC portfolio is poised to play a crucial role in strengthening the country’s AI and digital infrastructure.

 

      Popular in Ai

