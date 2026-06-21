Stop prompting! Why Anthropic co-founder says the way we talk to AI is already obsolete

Anthropic co-founder and Claude Code creator Boris Cherny has updated his perspective on the evolution of AI-driven development. Having previously proclaimed that "software engineering is dead," Cherny now asserts that the era of manual AI prompting is drawing to a close.

As reported by Business Insider, he argues that the industry's future belongs to loop engineering—a paradigm where AI agents autonomously generate and iterate on their own prompts. For context, loops are self-sustaining systems that direct AI agents to execute tasks without continuous human intervention. For example, a single command like /goal can mandate an AI model to work continuously until an objective is met, eliminating the need for step-by-step guidance.

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Cherny explained: “It’s an agent that prompts Claude. I don’t write the prompt anymore. Claude writes the prompt, and now I’m talking to that new Claude that is coordinating.”

Addy Osmani, a director at Google Cloud, outlined that effective loops require five foundational elements: automations, worktrees, skills, plugins and connectors, and sub-agents.

Peter Steinberger, creator of OpenClaw at OpenAI, told users: “You shouldn’t be prompting coding agents anymore. You should be designing loops that prompt your agents.”

Why Loops Matter Loops allow AI agents to function more like autonomous employees than static tools.

Claire Vo, founder of ChatPRD, explained: “This is the time for the manager. You are designing a job. Just imagine you’re onboarding an employee — that employee could be an assistant, a customer service agent, or a software engineer.”

Practical examples of this architecture include:

• A primary agent writing code while a secondary agent independently reviews it.

• Codex maintaining active software repositories by waking up at five-minute intervals to organize and direct ongoing work into distinct threads.

Costs and Challenges of Loop Engineering While loops significantly minimize human intervention, they introduce new challenges regarding token budgets. Running interconnected networks of agents and sub-agents can rapidly drive up computing expenses. To mitigate these costs, industry experts suggest using longer operational intervals—such as hourly or daily cycles—while Osmani advises that specialized sub-agents should only be deployed when a second opinion justifies the additional financial expense.

Anthropic Co-Founder Boris Cherny on "Vibe Coding"

For the past several months, Anthropic’s Boris Cherny has consistently argued that traditional software engineering is a fading profession, that integrated development environments (IDEs) are the next to become obsolete, and that engineers at Anthropic have completely stopped writing manual code since late last year. Now, the Claude Code creator has a new target: the exact vocabulary used to describe his daily work. Cherny recently shared with Business Insider that "vibe coding"—the viral slang for AI-assisted programming—has begun to annoy him, prompting him to ask Claude for better alternatives.

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