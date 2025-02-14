Strange Love: why people are falling for their AI companions
Summary
- Despite an abundance of dating and matrimonial apps to choose from, some Indians seem to be getting sweet on artificial love. How and why are we falling for personal chatbots and even so-called ‘AI girl/boyfriends’ and why?
Director-writer Spike Jonze’s 2013 sci-film Her, coincidentally set in 2025, depicts a gentle but doomed romance between a lonely writer Theodore and his personal operating system Samantha. In the end (spoiler alert), Theodore breaks down as he discovers Samantha is in a relationship with 8,316 other people and computers, and in love with 641 of them. Perhaps Jonze, who won an Oscar for his story, did not know then that he was merely portraying the future.