Strange Love: why people are falling for their AI companions

Platforms catering to lonely hearts

Dittin AI is a website and app where users can generate characters, scenarios, and stories of a sexual or romantic nature using AI, and chat with existing AI characters to live out their fantasies. “I set up one bot of my own with a custom scenario and character," the graduate quoted above said. “I asked it to act like a [male] landlord and ask me for rent," she added, but the fantasy broke as the character merely repeated her dialogues back to her. Eventually, she said, she ditched the AI chatbots to return to her previous hobby - writing online erotica.