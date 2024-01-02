AI
Stronger, scarier: A guide to AI in 2024
Leslie D'Monte 10 min read 02 Jan 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Summary
- While GenAI has captured everyone’s imagination, there’s a need for stronger global guard rails
Bengaluru: Last month, The New York Times filed a suit against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that their generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools—ChatGPT and Bing Chat (now rebranded as Co-pilot)—were built by copying and “using millions of The Times’s copyrighted news articles, in-depth investigations, opinion pieces, reviews, how-to guides, and more".
