Stronger, scarier: A guide to AI in 2024

Some believe that the phenomenal growth of GenAI models indicates that machines will soon think and act like humans, a trend referred to as artificial general intelligence, or AGI. Some also call it artificial super intelligence, or ASI. Further, these models can plagiarize, be biased, and potentially replace thousands of routine jobs while also posing security and privacy risks. The fear is that if we are unable to fully understand the workings of these unsupervised networks, they could automatically evolve into Syknet-like machines we see in the Terminator movie franchise.