Struggling AI startups look for a bailout from Big Tech
Berber Jin , Tom Dotan , Miles Kruppa , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Aug 2024, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryAmazon, Google and Microsoft are using a new type of deal for artificial-intelligence firms
Artificial intelligence startups raised billions of dollars last year, aiming to become winners in the latest tech-driven boom. Now many are struggling to survive—and asking Silicon Valley’s biggest companies to bail them out.
