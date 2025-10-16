Sundar Pichai announces ‘exciting milestone’ as Google AI pairs up with Yale to discover new cancer therapy pathway

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday shared an “exciting milestone” achieved by DeepMind’s Gemma. The AI model, in a research collaboration with Yale University, developed a new pathway for potential cancer therapy.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Google CEO announced that the tech giant had developed a new cancer-therapy hypothesis.

“An exciting milestone for AI in science: Our C2S-Scale 27B foundation model, built with @Yale and based on Gemma, generated a novel hypothesis about cancer cellular behavior, which scientists experimentally validated in living cells,” he wrote.

“With more preclinical and clinical tests, this discovery may reveal a promising new pathway for developing therapies to fight cancer,” Pichai added.