Sundar Pichai announces ‘exciting milestone’ as Google AI pairs up with Yale to discover new cancer therapy pathway

In a post on X, the Google CEO announced that the tech giant had developed a new cancer-therapy hypothesis. Here's what it means

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published16 Oct 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc(Bloomberg)

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday shared an “exciting milestone” achieved by DeepMind’s Gemma. The AI model, in a research collaboration with Yale University, developed a new pathway for potential cancer therapy.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Google CEO announced that the tech giant had developed a new cancer-therapy hypothesis.

“An exciting milestone for AI in science: Our C2S-Scale 27B foundation model, built with @Yale and based on Gemma, generated a novel hypothesis about cancer cellular behavior, which scientists experimentally validated in living cells,” he wrote.

“With more preclinical and clinical tests, this discovery may reveal a promising new pathway for developing therapies to fight cancer,” Pichai added.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
 
