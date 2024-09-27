Talk to John Cena via Meta AI on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Here’s how the feature works

Meta AI is introducing a voice mode on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, allowing real-time conversations with voices of celebrities like Awkwafina and Dame Judi Dench. The update also enables image input for questions and editing capabilities.

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 04:16 PM IST

Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger is now getting a ChatGPT like voice mode to have real-time conversations with users in the voice of popular figures like Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell. The new feature is backed by Llama 3.2 model and was announced at the Meta Connect event on Thursday. 

Users across various Meta apps will be able to converse with Meta AI like before but with a specialized voice mode with options to choose across various voices. Meta says the new update will 

As this feature starts to roll out, you’ll also be able to choose from different voice options for your assistant — including some familiar ones like the AI voices of Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg while talking about the new Meta AI voice said, “I think that voice is going to be a way more natural way of interacting with AI than text," 

However, this isn't the first time that Meta is using celebrities to improve the popularity of its products. In September 2023, it had launched AI chatbots based on ‘personalities’ of many popular celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady. But the tech giant later decided to pull the plug on this experimental feature.

What other new features is Meta AI getting? 

Apart from the new voice mode, Meta AI is also getting the ability to accept image inputs, meaning that users can now share their photos with the chatbot and ask questions on it. In the example shared by Meta, a picture of a new dish was sent to Meta AI and detailed instructions on how to make it were requested.

Meta has taken things a step further by allowing Meta AI users to not only share their photos with the chatbot but also ask it to edit them. Meta AI will also be able to remove unwanted people from the image, change the background or colour of an object, and more.

 

 

 

 

27 Sep 2024
