Talking to my deceased mother
Cody Delistraty , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 19 Jun 2024, 06:05 PM IST
SummaryFor a grieving son, an AI conversation bot made possible a few meaningful moments of reconciliation, but the technology’s limits were clear
The desire to communicate with the deceased is one of the oldest human impulses, from Jesus raising Lazarus to the 19th-century quasi-religion of Spiritualism, which attracted everyone from Marie and Pierre Curie to the psychologist William James. Today, Americans spend about $2 billion a year on “psychic services," including communicating with the dead.
