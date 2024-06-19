After I re-created Mom in Project December, I went looking on my computer for the 53 minutes of interviews I had recorded with her in the last days of her life. A part of me had wanted those audio files to disappear, so they would be a part of the past, a bad dream from which, one day, I might wake. But I found them again, motivated both by a desire to remember what she had said and to use them to create chatbots so I could speak to her once more. Sitting in my apartment on the tiny loveseat that was my couch, my laptop open, the speakers on, I faced her voice, faced evidence that she had once been alive and that the universe, therefore, had decided to take her away.