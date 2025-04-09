Tariffs are coming for the AI boom

In what may be a foretaste of things to come, Microsoft is already slowing data-center construction across the globe, including a $1 billion project in Ohio. The company is sticking with plans to spend more than $80 billion on infrastructure this fiscal year, but the moves signal a more cautious stance in the longer term. Analysts at TD Cowen said in a note last month that Microsoft canceled leases in the U.S. and Europe, which the analysts attributed partly to an oversupply of data-center space relative to the company’s demand forecasts.