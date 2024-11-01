Tech giants see AI bets starting to pay off
Miles Kruppa , Tom Dotan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Nov 2024, 09:21 AM IST
SummaryMicrosoft, Google and Amazon all report strong quarterly growth in cloud revenue, but warn of increased capital spending.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Some of the world’s biggest tech companies showed this week how the tens of billions of dollars they have bet on the artificial intelligence boom are starting to pay off. They also warned bigger investments are coming.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less