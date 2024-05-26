Tech workers retool for artificial-intelligence boom
Katherine Bindley , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST
SummaryTechnology workers are retooling their skill sets, enrolling in boot camps and adding buzzwords to their résumés to compete for jobs at AI companies.
Tech workers are feverishly retooling their skill sets for a time when every company suddenly wants to be an artificial-intelligence company—and every worker feels the need for AI chops.
