Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicts AI will surpass human intelligence by 2026
Elon Musk discussed AI advancement, projecting AI surpassing human intelligence by 2026. He highlighted Grok's progress, citing chip shortages as a challenge. Musk criticized OpenAI's mission shift and praised Chinese carmakers during the interview.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, made some bold predictions during an interview on Monday, suggesting that artificial intelligence (AI) smarter than the smartest human could be developed as soon as next year or by 2026. Speaking on X spaces, despite facing multiple technology glitches, Musk discussed various topics, including the constraints faced by AI due to electricity availability.