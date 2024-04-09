Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, made some bold predictions during an interview on Monday, suggesting that artificial intelligence (AI) smarter than the smartest human could be developed as soon as next year or by 2026. Speaking on X spaces, despite facing multiple technology glitches, Musk discussed various topics, including the constraints faced by AI due to electricity availability.

During the interview with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway's wealth fund, Musk shared insights into the progress of Grok, an AI chatbot developed by his xAI startup. He mentioned that the next version of Grok is anticipated to be trained by May but highlighted the challenges due to a shortage of advanced chips.

Musk, who also co-founded OpenAI, expressed concerns about the deviation of OpenAI from its original mission. He founded xAI last year, positioning it as a challenger to OpenAI, which he has sued for allegedly prioritizing profit over the betterment of humanity through AI development.

The Tesla CEO revealed that training the Grok 2 model required around 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, and future versions would demand even more chips, estimating up to 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips. However, he emphasized that besides chip shortages, electricity supply would become a critical factor in AI development within the next couple of years.

Shifting gears to the automotive industry, Musk praised Chinese carmakers, labeling them as the most competitive globally. He reiterated his previous warnings about Chinese rivals outperforming global competitors unless trade barriers are implemented.

Touching on recent labor issues, Musk addressed a union strike in Sweden against Tesla, indicating that the situation had improved. He mentioned that discussions had taken place between Norway's sovereign wealth fund, a major Tesla shareholder, and the EV company's leadership regarding recent developments.

Musk's remarks shed light on the landscape of AI development and the challenges faced by both the technology and automotive industries.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!