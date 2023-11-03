The AI Deals Enriching Silicon Valley’s Tech Giants
Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST
SummaryMicrosoft, Amazon and Google are getting billions in revenue from providing expensive cloud services to the startups they are backing.
Amazon, Google and Microsoft have spent the past year investing billions of dollars in artificial-intelligence startups—while also charging those fledgling companies a similar amount to use their cloud platforms.
