The AI Deals Enriching Silicon Valley’s Tech Giants

As customers have signed up to use ChatGPT and build tools on its underlying technology, Microsoft has reaped the benefit. In the most recent quarter, Azure revenue grew at a robust 29% compared to the quarter a year earlier; Microsoft executives said 3 percentage points of that growth came from AI spending alone. That translates to around $400 million in AI spending on Azure, based on estimates of the businesses’ revenue. The majority of that spending is coming from OpenAI and products built on its software, analysts say.