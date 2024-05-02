The AI-generated population is here, and they’re ready to work
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 May 2024, 06:29 PM IST
SummaryAI that can predict how specific humans will look, act and feel could do the jobs of fashion models, focus group members and clinical trial participants.
Artificial intelligence is making it possible for companies to replace humans in tasks that range from modeling sweaters to participating in clinical trials.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less