The AI-generated population is here, and they’re ready to work

Consulting firm Gartner refers to the technology as “digital humans"—and estimates that in five to 10 years companies might even have digital twins for every single one of their customers. It is still early and there are a number of challenges. “Consumer perceptions and attitudes may form a backlash against brands if terminology, data and use cases aren’t handled with care," said Gartner analyst Marty Resnick. Nevertheless, enterprises are starting to invest in the idea of using AI to digitize and monetize some aspects of humanness.