The AI industry is steaming toward a legal iceberg
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Mar 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Summary
- Legal scholars, lawmakers and at least one Supreme Court justice agree that companies will be liable for the things their AIs say and do—and that the lawsuits are just beginning
If your company uses AI to produce content, make decisions, or influence the lives of others, it’s likely you will be liable for whatever it does—especially when it makes a mistake.
