The AI researchers pushing computers to launch nightmare scenarios
Sam Schechner , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 11 Dec 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Summary
- It’s largely up to companies to test whether their AI is capable of superhuman harm. At Anthropic, the Frontier Red Team assesses the risk of catastrophe.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In a glass-walled conference room in San Francisco, Newton Cheng clicked a button on his laptop and launched a thousand copies of an artificial intelligence program, each with specific instructions: Hack into a computer or website to steal data.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less