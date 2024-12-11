The AI researchers pushing computers to launch nightmare scenarios

Anthropic, which was founded in 2021 by ex-OpenAI employees who believed the ChatGPT maker wasn’t taking safety seriously enough, has been perhaps the most vocal AI developer about the need for testing. In an update to its public “Responsible Scaling Policy," released in October, Anthropic said if one of its AI models comes close in evals to specific capabilities—such as giving significantly helpful advice for building a biological or chemical weapon—it will delay the release until it can implement fixes to contain the risk.