The AI trade is shifting from chip stocks to cybersecurity

Shares of large software-as-a-service companies, such as cybersecurity firms CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks—a Barron’s stock pick in June—were among the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this week, with each surging more than 10% during a volatile couple of days for the tech sector and broader market. Elsewhere in the software sector, ServiceNow and Workday each also rose more than 10%.