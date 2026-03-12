The AI trade that’s separating Wall Street’s winners and losers

While AI is a dominant story line on Wall Street, big hedge funds are dealing with other crosscurrents, from fears in the debt markets to geopolitical tensions. Last week, firms got a reminder of how quickly the tide can turn. U.S. stock-picking hedge funds lost about 1.5% last Tuesday in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, their most painful session since President Trump’s “Liberation Day” in April 2025. That helped to trim their gains so far this year to just 0.7% as of March 5, according to Morgan Stanley. Funds betting on software also got a dose of relief in the past two weeks after the sector bottomed in late February.