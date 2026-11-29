At a time when rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) technology is reshaping the way things are done, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that while AI can help courts with dull and routine tasks, decisions and the reasons behind them must remain the responsibility of judges.

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Chandrachud made these remarks at an event titled 'AI for all: AI governance and trust, the case for judicial access and an empowered India'. He said that a human being must decide and sign every judgment, news agency PTI reported.

He remarked, "Look at what these (AI) tools have in common: transcription, translation, listing, scrutiny of defects. It is dull work, and it is where a court loses most of its time. The tragedy of the Indian judicial system is that judges spend their time doing work that should least occupy their time, dull and routine work, when their work should be really concentrated on real-time decision-making."

The former CJI added, “I have come to think that the best use of AI in a court is the boring one. The trouble begins when the technology is asked to do something more interesting.”

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Chandrachud flags risks of AI-generated fake legal citations Highlighting the risks of AI-generated inaccuracies in legal documents, Chandrachud pointed to two Supreme Court cases where lawyers had cited non-existent judicial precedents.

He noted that in one case, a trial court in Andhra Pradesh relied on at least four Supreme Court judgments that did not exist. The top court later held that a decision based on non-existent judgments was not merely an error but misconduct.

In another case, a tribunal's order cited genuine judgments from the apex court but included fabricated passages attributed to them.

The former CJI said, "A citation of a law report that does not exist can be caught in 30 seconds. A real judgment with an invented paragraph will pass every casual check." He added, "Every citation and every translation produced by a machine must be checked by a human being, and a record must be kept of each use."

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What do the proposed AI regulations for courts say? He further noted that in June this year, the Supreme Court's AI Committee released draft regulations on the use of the rapidly evolving technology in courts.

According to Chandrachud, the proposed regulations were intended to apply to all levels of the judiciary, from the Supreme Court to trial courts and tribunals. They were based on five principles: human primacy, transparency, accountability, data protection and judicial independence.

The draft rules allowed AI to be used for tasks such as case management, transcription, translation and legal research. However, they barred its use in evaluating an individual's bail risk or determining a witness's credibility.

Chandrachud identified three areas that needed to be addressed before the regulations were finalised: providing litigants with a way to contest AI-related errors, including mistranslations; training district judges; and conducting independent audits.

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Five tests for the use of AI in courts Additionally, Chandrachud outlined five tests for the use of AI in courts.

First, he stressed that judges must retain the authority to make and sign decisions, explain the reasoning behind their rulings, and remain answerable through the appellate system.

Second, he said decisions affecting an individual's personal liberty should not be based on algorithm-generated probability scores.

Third, litigants must be made aware whenever AI tools are used in proceedings related to their cases.

Fourth, he emphasised that technological advancements should also benefit people who are the last to access the justice system.

Finally, he highlighted the importance of data security, advocating the creation of a sovereign database and an AI model developed in India.

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Chandrachud's remarks underline that while AI can help make judicial processes more efficient, its use must not come at the cost of human judgment, accountability, and public trust.

(with PTI inputs)