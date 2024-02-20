The Best Way to Work with AI? A Study May Reveal the Answers
SummaryFrançois Candelon, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, conducted an experiment to see how workers can be most effective while using generative AI.
It has been more than a year since OpenAI launched ChatGPT, a chatbot that can converse with people in natural language, and writes in ways that are eerily human. ChatGPT took off like a rocket and has yet to come back down—in fact, the level of excitement and money following in its wake is still growing. While many innovative technologies are met with a certain level of incomprehension, people seem to immediately grasp the applications of ChatGPT.