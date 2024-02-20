The Best Way to Work with AI? A Study May Reveal the Answers

So the tasks were the following. On one, we had something that we called creative product innovation. For this, you are to find at least 10 ideas for a new concept of shoes for underserved segments. Then, once you had that, you had to pre-introduce them to your boss. How would you pitch them to your boss? Then, you would have to create what are the key questions for a given focus group. And what…given these segments, what would the answers be? Last but not least, it was really working on the social media campaign.