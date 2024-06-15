The big AI question: Are you ready to pay for it?
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jun 2024, 12:52 PM IST
SummaryConsumers who are tempted to upgrade will find higher prices for new AI-powered gadgets—and new subscription fees to access their full capabilities
The tech industry has a new strategy for getting us to upgrade our aging devices: artificial intelligence.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less