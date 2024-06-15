The big AI question: Are you ready to pay for it?

As for PCs, worldwide sales of desktops and notebooks, excluding China, are projected to grow only 2.6% in 2024, according to tech market-intelligence firm IDC. This is a reversal from the past two years of steep declines in PC sales, after their peak during the everyone-working-from-home era of 2021. Despite that expected growth, there is hardly any change in the length of time most people and businesses will be holding on to their PCs.