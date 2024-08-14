The big risk for the market: Becoming an AI echo chamber

This isn’t as strange as it might seem. For the economy overall, the spending that makes up corporate profits must come from somewhere. As Polish economist Michał Kalecki famously noted, if trade and the government’s budget are balanced and consumers don’t spend more than their wages, then it is corporations through capital expenditure that ultimately create their own earnings. In the case of the U.S., of course, wide budget deficits have flattered profits. But such macroeconomic tailwinds are now easing, and private investment must take over.