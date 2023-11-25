The Biggest Winner in the OpenAI Fiasco

Microsoft’s chief executive was supposed to be singularly focused on saving his prized asset during one of the most chaotic weekends in the history of Silicon Valley. Instead his mind kept drifting to cricket.

He couldn’t pay close attention to his native India playing Australia in the Cricket World Cup because he found himself in the middle of another game with more action and a whole lot more at stake. Still, in the midst of frantic negotiating and disaster planning, Nadella kept checking the score and reporting updates about his favorite sport to less fanatical colleagues. His team was in trouble, but there was still hope for his company.

The nuttiest weekend in his nearly 10 years on the job started last Friday, when Nadella learned just minutes before the rest of the world that OpenAI’s board had just ousted Sam Altman, its co-founder and CEO. The company behind ChatGPT had been seeking a valuation at $90 billion. Rarely has one board decision threatened to destroy so much value in so little time.

Despite the fact that Microsoft had paid billions for a 49% stake in OpenAI, using its technology to power a new generation of software that it promised could revolutionize work, the startup’s biggest investor didn’t have a board seat. Nadella found out at more or less the same time as everyone else that his investment—one that almost single-handedly catapulted Microsoft to the forefront of the artificial-intelligence revolution—had suddenly gone wrong.

But when the board turned on Altman, Altman immediately turned to Nadella. Hours after the boardroom coup last Friday, they were on the phone, discussing how to restore Altman to OpenAI—or join Microsoft. If Altman wasn’t hired back to his place atop OpenAI, the former CEO of the glitziest AI company would become an employee of Microsoft.

View Full Image Nadella playing cricket during a visit to his former school in India. PHOTO: MICROSOFT

By the end of the frenetic weekend, Altman had agreed to start a new AI division at the tech giant, so he could keep working with Nadella and take advantage of Microsoft’s access to computing power. Soon it became clear that hundreds of researchers were ready to join Altman at a corporation as sexy as soup. Microsoft prepared to give those engineers everything they needed to continue their work: a floor in LinkedIn’s offices, plentiful cloud-computing resources, Apple laptops. The trillion-dollar company’s employees assured their potential colleagues that they wouldn’t even have to use Microsoft’s workplace-communications app Teams.

But the ideal outcome for Microsoft was Altman going back to OpenAI as CEO, according to a person familiar with Nadella’s thinking. By opening Microsoft’s doors to the OpenAI team, Nadella increased Altman’s leverage to get his position back, as OpenAI’s board faced an exodus. He got what he wanted when five hectic days of negotiations culminated in Altman’s reinstatement. In his post on X confirming his return, Altman mentioned the support of one person: Satya Nadella.

How did Microsoft survive a meltdown at Silicon Valley’s hottest startup only to emerge looking like one of the unlikely winners?

The answer has a great deal to do with the management and leadership style of Nadella and his trust of Kevin Scott, his chief technology officer and the mastermind of the company’s AI strategy. The two were instrumental to reinstating Altman atop OpenAI, protecting their $13 billion investment and saving Microsoft from what could have been a humiliating setback partly of its own making.

The unconventional arrangement between Microsoft and OpenAI has occasionally been awkward. But Nadella’s masterstroke was forging a connection with Altman, nurturing the relationship over five years and making himself an essential partner for a restless entrepreneur. OpenAI owes its continued existence to Microsoft, whose stock price hit an all-time high this week.

View Full Image Nadella and Sam Altman at OpenAI's first developer conference in San Francisco earlier this month, before Altman was briefly ousted from his job as OpenAI's chief executive. We love you guys, Nadella told Altman. PHOTO: JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES

Nadella, 56, was born and raised in Hyderabad, India, where his greatest ambition as a mediocre student was to attend a small college, play cricket and work at a bank. After failing his entrance exam for India’s most prestigious universities, he majored in electrical engineering at the Manipal Institute of Technology. He’d been fascinated by computers and software since he wrote his first lines of code as a teenager, according to his 2017 memoir “Hit Refresh."

But he wasn’t planning to leave India and didn’t particularly want to. In fact, when he applied to American graduate schools, Nadella hoped they would reject him. Instead, he came to the U.S. for a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The cold was so brutal that Nadella quit smoking: He couldn’t stand to be outside for a second longer than necessary.

Despite the unbearable winters, he loved his new home in America, which he found so welcoming that he became a U.S. citizen. “I don’t think my story would be possible anywhere else," he wrote in his book. (He declined to comment for this article.)

He moved to California when he was hired by Sun Microsystems in 1990 and spent two years there before getting the call from Redmond, Wash., that would change his life. He was going to work at Microsoft.

Yet he writes in his book that one of his formative moments at Microsoft came before he was even part of the company. During the interview process, a gauntlet of engineering tests and coding scenarios, he was flummoxed by a simple question: What do you do if you see a crying baby in the street?

The answer seemed obvious: call 911.

“You need some empathy, man," his interviewer told him. “If a baby is laying on a street crying, pick up the baby."

He remembered that lesson when he became a Microsoft employee. One of the first people he met was Steve Ballmer, who congratulated his future CEO successor with “one of his very expressive high-fives." In his early years at the company, Nadella dragged Compaq computers across the country visiting clients during the week, and he flew to the University of Chicago on weekends for business school.

As he ascended the corporate ladder, he oversaw several parts of Microsoft’s sprawling enterprise, like its cloud-computing business Azure and its search engine Bing. Azure is now the growth engine for the entire company: Microsoft’s stock rises and falls based on its performance. And during his tenure, the S&P 500 has returned 215%, while Microsoft has returned more than 1,100%. Bing is Bing. Still, it did a non-trivial $12 billion in ad revenue last fiscal year.

View Full Image Altman at the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 2018. Altman met Nadella at the conference that year when they bumped into each other in a stairwell. PHOTO: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG NEWS

When he started as the third CEO in Microsoft’s history in February 2014, Nadella cut a notably different figure than the two before him. Bill Gates was a yeller with a volcanic temper. Ballmer was the Pavarotti of public screaming. Nadella conducts business at a lower decibel level.

He got the job after writing a 10-page memo over the Thanksgiving break to answer the board’s questions about his vision. This time, he nailed the interview. Nadella explained that his top priority would be fixing the company’s internal culture. He felt merely shipping products wasn’t a reason to celebrate, he told executives at a retreat. Microsoft had to measure success based on whether people actually liked them.

“We needed to build deeper empathy for our customers and their unarticulated and unmet needs," he wrote in his book.

His life at home helped Nadella develop his own deeper empathy. The first of his three children, Zain, was born with severe cerebral palsy and required specialized care. He died last year at the age of 26. “Becoming a father of a son with special needs was the turning point in my life that has shaped who I am today," Nadella has said. He called Zain “the joy of our family, whose strength and warmth both inspire and motivate me to keep pushing the boundaries of what technology can do."

Now that he’s been in the job for nearly a decade, Microsoft employees know what to expect from Nadella.

He’s a leader who recognizes his own limits and delegates to people he trusts. As a manager, he can be kind, but he is cutting when he needs to be. One former executive said Nadella would threaten to fire direct reports if they didn’t shape up. Another former executive recalls him sharply telling a grandstanding employee to “sit down." He rarely swears, but in one meeting with Microsoft’s senior managers, he told them it wasn’t their job to whine. “To be a leader in this company," he said, “your job is to find the rose petals in a field of s—."

He does that himself by working relentlessly. One employee traveled to China with Nadella and trudged into the hotel gym for a jet-lagged, bleary-eyed 3 a.m. workout. He arrived only to see the CEO on his way out and starting his day.

He’s also not afraid to cut his losses and kill projects that aren’t working. He nixed an effort to bring Bing to the Apple Watch, declaring it a waste of time. “Satya has this unique capability to simplify a task to the most important issue—and without alienating anyone in the room," said Xuedong Huang, a former Microsoft executive who reported to Nadella.

View Full Image Nadella with his son, Zain. Nadella called his son, who was born with severe cerebral palsy, ‘the joy of our family.’ PHOTO: MICROSOFT

And his demeanor isn’t the only difference between Nadella and the CEOs before him. Gates was a technical genius. Ballmer had a brilliant mind for business models. Nadella is an engineer, but his time as CEO has been marked by huge deals. He paid $26 billion for LinkedIn and then shelled out $75 billion for Activision Blizzard. He also embraced the idea of partnerships more than his predecessors. While Ballmer grabbed an iPhone from an employee’s hands and pretended to stomp on it, Nadella squashed the rivalry and unveiled an iPad version of the Microsoft Office suite in his first major product launch.

He later made deals with Amazon, made tenuous peace with Google and made it known that Microsoft was open for business with startups—including one called OpenAI.

The bromance of Nadella and Altman began with a meet-cute at summer camp for billionaires: They bumped into each other on a stairwell at the 2018 Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Nadella was intrigued by Altman. Altman was impressed by Nadella.

Altman left the mountains convinced that Microsoft was the only company with the capital, computing power and clear understanding of AI to work with his startup.

Even after investing $13 billion, Microsoft didn’t have a board seat or visibility into OpenAI’s governance, since it worried that having too much sway would alarm increasingly aggressive regulators. That left Microsoft exposed to the risks of OpenAI’s curious structure. Altman’s company was set up as a nonprofit with a board whose primary responsibility wasn’t maximizing shareholder value but developing safe AI “that benefits all of humanity." By not having a board seat, Microsoft ended up blindsided. The company was also vulnerable to Altman leaving to start another company and taking employees with him—or, in a possibility that seemed remote until suddenly it was reality, OpenAI’s board firing him without asking for input from its biggest investor.

The deal wasn’t universally popular even before the crisis at OpenAI. Gates himself told executives it made no sense for Microsoft to back the company without acquiring it outright, according to people familiar with the matter. He’s since come around on the investment, but his concerns weren’t unjustified. Microsoft has had to strike a tricky balance with OpenAI: safeguarding its investment while ensuring that its ownership stake remained below 50% to avoid regulatory pitfalls.

Microsoft’s problems aren’t solved now that Altman is back and OpenAI has a more traditional governance structure. Larry Summers got a seat on the overhauled board, but Microsoft hasn’t. It remains unclear what formal role, if any, Nadella desires to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

But there was one person who appreciated the way he navigated the OpenAI mess: the CEO before Nadella.

“As a Microsoft shareholder and as a longtime Satya fan," Ballmer said in an email, “I was thankful and not surprised."

View Full Image Nadella in 2004, when he was a vice president at Microsoft for its business solutions group. PHOTO: KIM KULISH/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES

To understand Microsoft’s bet on the future, it helps to understand Nadella’s past.

His parents hung posters of Karl Marx and the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity in his bedroom, but the only person Nadella wanted on his walls was his favorite cricket player, Hyderabad’s very own M.L. Jaisimha. He was so obsessed that in high school, when his father took a job abroad, Nadella stayed home to keep playing. He even had cricket on his résumé when he applied for a job at Microsoft. Other executives speak in baseball metaphors. He uses cricket analogies.

Nadella’s time on the pitch shaped his mentality in the C-suite. He played one memorable game against a team that was so intimidating that Nadella and his friends couldn’t help but stare. Their coach wouldn’t let them. “Don’t just admire from a distance," he said. “Go and compete!" Nadella can still hear that voice in his head. “It showed me that you must always have respect for your competitor, but don’t be in awe," he wrote. “Go and compete."

So he did.

Microsoft started pouring $3 billion into OpenAI in 2019. In late 2022, the startup released ChatGPT, the most viral product in tech history, which Nadella used for translating poetry. In early 2023, he made a $10 billion bet that would help Microsoft gain $1 trillion in market value this year, which means it has grown by more than what most companies are worth.

Growth comes with growing pains. AI is wildly expensive, and Microsoft’s spending is expected to soar as the company builds out the necessary computing infrastructure. And it’s unclear when or if it will be able to make back these upfront costs in added new revenue. There is some proof that individuals and businesses are willing to pay a premium price for AI assistants like GitHub’s Copilot. AI tools for bigger software products like its workplace productivity suite, Microsoft 365, are still early and cost businesses $30 per person each month. Many of Microsoft’s current and new customers will need to pay up for this bet to pay off.

Nadella is banking on OpenAI’s independence leading to innovations that benefit Microsoft as much as humanity. But the uncertainty of the past week has shown the risks in one of the world’s most valuable companies outsourcing the future to a startup beyond its control.

“I won’t pretend that it’s, like, a perfect relationship," Altman said last month. But he described Nadella as a friend, not a frenemy, and called them “super aligned" on the most important AI issues. Earlier this month, when they appeared together at OpenAI’s first developer conference, Nadella glided on stage to a warm introduction from Altman.

“How is Microsoft thinking about the partnership?" he said.

“We love you guys!" Nadella said.

Neither man could have predicted how the events of the next two weeks would bring them closer together.

As for that cricket match that coincided with the OpenAI turmoil? Nadella’s company had a better day than his team: India lost on its home turf. He congratulated the Australians on their win and then got back to work looking for one of his own.

Keach Hagey contributed to this article.

Write to Ben Cohen at ben.cohen@wsj.com and Tom Dotan at tom.dotan@wsj.com