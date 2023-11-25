The Biggest Winner in the OpenAI Fiasco
Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 25 Nov 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Summary
- Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella made a huge bet on the world’s hottest AI company. After it nearly blew up on him, he now emerges with closer ties to its leader, Sam Altman.
Satya Nadella couldn’t help himself.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less