The Biggest Winner in the OpenAI Fiasco

He’s a leader who recognizes his own limits and delegates to people he trusts. As a manager, he can be kind, but he is cutting when he needs to be. One former executive said Nadella would threaten to fire direct reports if they didn’t shape up. Another former executive recalls him sharply telling a grandstanding employee to “sit down." He rarely swears, but in one meeting with Microsoft’s senior managers, he told them it wasn’t their job to whine. “To be a leader in this company," he said, “your job is to find the rose petals in a field of s—."