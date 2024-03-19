The bosses of OpenAI and Microsoft talk to The Economist
Summary
- Tech’s best bromance reflects on regulation, the future of AI and how to control superhuman intelligence
One reason the world’s corporate elite jet off to Davos each year is to check in on important relationships, be they with critical suppliers or big-spending clients. This year many are wondering about their relationships with Microsoft and OpenAI , the startup behind ChatGPT. The companies are the world’s most prominent purveyors of artificial intelligence (AI), which has the business world giddy. OpenAI exclusively licenses its technology to Microsoft. The software giant is busy injecting it into products from Word to Windows.