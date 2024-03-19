The bosses of OpenAI and Microsoft talk to The Economist

Disruption will be all the more dramatic with the advent of artificial general intelligence (agi), which, if it is achieved, would be able to outperform humans on most intellectual tasks. AI doomers think this could engender economic chaos or even a robot apocalypse. Nonetheless, producing AGI is the stated goal of OpenAI. Mr Altman describes progress towards this aim as “surprisingly continuous". He likens it to the evolution of the iPhone, where no single new model represented a big leap but the jump from the first version to the latest one has been extraordinary. For that reason he expects the fuss caused by the first AGI to be short-lived. “The world will have a two-week freakout and then people will go on with their lives," he says.