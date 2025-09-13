The city leading China’s charge to pull ahead in AI

Hangzhou is also home to Westlake University, a new research institution supported by both private and public funding that aims to rival the California Institute of Technology. It has attracted many high-profile professors who have returned to China from American universities, as the U.S. cuts academic funding and heightens scrutiny of Chinese scientists. AI researcher Guo-Jun Qi and data scientist She Yiyuan are among Westlake’s newest hires from the U.S.