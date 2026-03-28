Even before the two men clashed over the Pentagon’s use of artificial intelligence, Dario Amodei had been ramping up attacks on his former boss Sam Altman and the direction of OpenAI, a company they built together.
The decadelong feud shaping the future of AI
SummaryUnhealed personal wounds and past power struggles between the leaders of OpenAI and Anthropic are defining how the world now encounters the technology.
Even before the two men clashed over the Pentagon’s use of artificial intelligence, Dario Amodei had been ramping up attacks on his former boss Sam Altman and the direction of OpenAI, a company they built together.
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