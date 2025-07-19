The epic battle for AI talent—with exploding offers, secret deals and tears
Berber Jin , Keach Hagey , Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 19 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Summary
The cutthroat recruitment efforts to land the smartest minds in Silicon Valley have hit a feverish new peak in recent days.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hundreds of employees at one of Silicon Valley’s hottest AI startups gathered in their offices last Friday expecting a celebratory announcement.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story