The epic battle for AI talent—with exploding offers, secret deals and tears

Every feverish new development in the all-out brawl for talent has captivated Silicon Valley. The company at the center of the action is Meta, which is in the midst of one of the most astonishing recruiting blitzes of all time. Led by Mark Zuckerberg, who is personally assembling his AI dream team, the company has poached the leaders of promising startups, stunning their investors and employees. It has also given so-called exploding offers that expire within days to potential hires so it’s harder for Meta’s rivals to negotiate effective counters.