The frothiest AI bubble is in energy stocks

The company is backed by former energy secretary Rick Perry and helmed by Toby Neugebauer, the former chief executive of the failed anti-woke bank startup GloriFi. It has plans to build out 11 gigawatts worth of power for data centers, roughly the amount of capacity in New Mexico. Though its shares haven’t sustained their initial pop after listing, the company still commands a market capitalization of over $17 billion. That isn’t too far from the valuation of Talen Energy, a company that already owns an operating power fleet of about 11GW.