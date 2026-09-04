The jobs apocalypse is postponed. An AI jobs boom is here

Add it all up, and The Economist estimates that AI has so far created around 1m new jobs in America. That easily exceeds the roughly 200,000 lay-offs attributed to AI since mid-2023, and appears more than enough to offset weaker hiring in many back-office roles. America’s AI infrastructure splurge has created many of them. The spending on the kit needed to make AI run—from chips and servers to data centres, cooling systems and power—is roughly $500bn a year above what it was in 2022, when the world got to know ChatGPT, calculates Goldman Sachs, a bank. Data-centre construction alone is proceeding at an annual rate of more than $75bn, nearly 60% higher than a year ago, according to data from America’s Census Bureau. That building spree requires armies of workers: electricians to wire server racks, HVAC specialists to stop these from overheating, grid engineers to hook them up to the power supply and technicians to install and maintain the machines.