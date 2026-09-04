PERHAPS machines will make many humans unemployable eventually—but there is no sign of it yet. On September 4th the Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the American economy added 162,000 jobs in August, far above expectations. The unemployment rate is 4.1%, lower than in almost 90% of months over the past half-century. Young workers, often cast as the first victims of artificial intelligence, are doing just fine: the gap between unemployment among 20-24-year-olds and the overall rate is close to a multi-decade low.
The jobs apocalypse is postponed. An AI jobs boom is here
SummarySome companies and workers are being severely disrupted by AI. Hiring in professional and business services is running about 10% below the average in 2015-19.
PERHAPS machines will make many humans unemployable eventually—but there is no sign of it yet. On September 4th the Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the American economy added 162,000 jobs in August, far above expectations. The unemployment rate is 4.1%, lower than in almost 90% of months over the past half-century. Young workers, often cast as the first victims of artificial intelligence, are doing just fine: the gap between unemployment among 20-24-year-olds and the overall rate is close to a multi-decade low.
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