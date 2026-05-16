The messy courtroom drama over AI’s biggest breakup

The actual statue was put away before the jury of six women and three men could see it, although they were shown a photo. So went the landmark legal showdown between some of the most powerful players in AI. The three-week trial, now in the jury’s hands, was technically about allegations by Musk, the world’s richest man, that he was snookered into fronting OpenAI millions of dollars as a struggling nonprofit, only to see it morph into the world’s most powerful AI company. OpenAI argued it had to go commercial to fund its massive research needs, and that Musk supported such a move.