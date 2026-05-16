The messy courtroom drama over AI’s biggest breakup

OAKLAND, Calif.—U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers opened the last day of testimony in the titanic trial between Elon Musk and Sam Altman’s OpenAI with a simple question: Should a trophy of a golden donkey’s backside be entered into evidence?
The judge held the statue in her hands with a bemused look. Dario Amodei, then a team lead for AI safety, had helped award it to a company intern years earlier, after Musk called the person a “jackass” for challenging him over AI safety at a company meeting.
“We think it’s pretty obvious this trophy has no relevance,” a lawyer for Musk said in court. Gonzalez Rogers opted to allow a photo of the statue given to Joshua Achiam, now OpenAI’s chief futurist, to be admitted.