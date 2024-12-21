The next great leap in AI is behind schedule and crazy expensive
Deepa Seetharaman , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 21 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryOpenAI has run into problem after problem on its new artificial-intelligence project, code-named Orion.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
OpenAI’s new artificial-intelligence project is behind schedule and running up huge bills. It isn’t clear when—or if—it’ll work. There may not be enough data in the world to make it smart enough.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less